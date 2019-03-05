



— Minneapolis is getting ready for a new city celebration, called “ Doors Open .”

For two days in May, the doors to more than 100 businesses will be open to the public.

Mayor Jacob Frey made the announcement before touring Bellisio Foods. The frozen food manufacturer has its corporate headquarters in Minneapolis and is participating in the project.

“You know that building you walk by every day? Maybe it’s the post office downtown, maybe it’s that Scottish Rite [Temple] building down on Dupont in Uptown. Maybe it’s City Hall. This is an opportunity to explore that building and by extension the stories of our city,” Frey said.

Doors Open is totally free and open to the public. It’s scheduled for the weekend of May 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.