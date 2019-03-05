



— Construction work has officially started for a 2,000-person concert venue in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood.

According to the Star Tribune, Live Nation’s new 36,000-square-foot Minneapolis Fillmore Theater is now under construction and is due to open in the first quarter of 2020.

The venue is modeled after San Francisco’s legendary rock club, Fillmore West, and is expected to compete with First Avenue’s Mainroom as well as First Avenue-managed Palace Theater in St. Paul.

https://twitter.com/entertain_mn/status/1102932022580862976