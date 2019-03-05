  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Construction Begins, Live Nation, Minneapolis Fillmore Theater
(credit: Thinkstock)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Construction work has officially started for a 2,000-person concert venue in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood.

According to the Star Tribune, Live Nation’s new 36,000-square-foot Minneapolis Fillmore Theater is now under construction and is due to open in the first quarter of 2020.

The venue is modeled after San Francisco’s legendary rock club, Fillmore West, and is expected to compete with First Avenue’s Mainroom as well as First Avenue-managed Palace Theater in St. Paul.

https://twitter.com/entertain_mn/status/1102932022580862976

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.