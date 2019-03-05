MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota police are investigating after two female victims were harassed by eight juvenile males — with one exposing himself — Sunday evening.

According to police, on Sunday at 10:50 p.m. two female victims reported a group of eight juvenile boys using derogatory language while the victims were getting into their vehicle at 615 Washington Avenue Southeast. One boy exposed himself and the others continued to harass.

The juvenile suspects then walked over to East Bank light rail transit and left the area.

The suspects are described as being between 15 and 17 years old. One male was wearing a white, puffy jacket. The male who exposed himself is about 5-foot-11 with a flat-top haircut. He was wearing bright red pants, a dark sweatshirt, and blue and white striped boxers.

If anyone knows any information about the incident, call UMPD at 612-624-2677 and reference GO Number 19-062338.