By Reg Chapman
Filed Under:Boys State Hockey Tournament, Reg Chapman, St. Paul, State Hockey Tournament, Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The boys State High School Hockey Tournament is underway at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Fans from St. Cloud to St. Peter arrived in droves Wednesday morning to cheer on their teams in the beloved tournament, which is in its 75th year.

At noon, North Branch faced off against St. Cloud Cathedral. The next game on the ice was set to be Minnesota River vs. East Grand Forks.

At 6 p.m., New Ulm will take on Mahtomedi. Later still, Delano will play against Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin.

The games are slated to continue through the rest of the week, with consolation rounds being played at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota campus.

The championship games are scheduled for Saturday.

Reg Chapman

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.