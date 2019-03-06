ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The boys State High School Hockey Tournament is underway at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Fans from St. Cloud to St. Peter arrived in droves Wednesday morning to cheer on their teams in the beloved tournament, which is in its 75th year.

At noon, North Branch faced off against St. Cloud Cathedral. The next game on the ice was set to be Minnesota River vs. East Grand Forks.

At 6 p.m., New Ulm will take on Mahtomedi. Later still, Delano will play against Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin.

The games are slated to continue through the rest of the week, with consolation rounds being played at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota campus.

The championship games are scheduled for Saturday.