



— The cold and snow we’ve received over the past month has been felt by farmers.

During the last week of February, it’s estimated that more two dozen dairy barns collapsed due to heavy snow. About 25 other farm buildings in the state also collapsed.

For well over a century, and for four generations, the Hoffman family has been milking dairy cows near Chatfield. But a week and a half ago all that history, quite literally, came crashing down.

“I don’t know if this is God telling us to find a new career or what,” Corey Hoffman said. “We just had a drift in the right spot and down she went.”

Metal, tin and electrical wires were everywhere. Two days later, as they were assessing the damage, a second roof collapse happened. Five employees were in the barn at the time. While they escaped safely, several cows did not.

“All said and done, we lost 13 animals. Of course that was the hardest part, losing them,” Hoffman said.

The Hoffmans’ barn was one of 25 Minnesota dairy barns that collapsed during that week. Corey Hoffman said they also had to dump 27,000 pounds of milk because snow drifts on roads made it impossible for a truck driver to get to them.

“He wanted to come and pick it up and I said, ‘There’s no way you’re going to make it.’ There were all abandoned vehicles on Highway 30 in front of the farm,” Hoffman said.

The damage forced Hoffman Farms to sell the rest of their dairy cows and shut down operations — possibly forever. In the meantime, with another snowstorm in the forecast, they’re helping other farmers clear their barn roofs, while praying they don’t suffer a similar fate.

“Everyone is working together. We are all in the same boat. That’s what it’s about. Helping one another, or trying to anyway,” Hoffman said.

During the last snowstorm, one Rochester milk producing plant only received about four truckloads of milk. When roads are clear, they will get about 30 loads.