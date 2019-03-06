MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Roc Thomas, running back for the Minnesota Vikings, has been charged with felony drug possession in connection with a January incident.

According to charges filed in Dakota County Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an apartment in Mendota Heights on January 16 at about 2:30 p.m. Some residents had complained about the smell of marijuana.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found Thomas and another person inside.

Officers had a search warrant, and found multiple glass jars containing what they suspected to be marijuana, as well as other containers holding marijuana wax. Both tested positive for THC.

Investigators also said they found a vape pen, along with nearly $16,000 in the nightstands next to the bed.

Thomas told officers that all the marijuana in the apartment was for his own personal use, and that he was not selling it, the complain says.