Filed Under:Channy Leaneagh, Ice Dams, Polica
(credit: Channy Leaneagh/Polica)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Well-known Minnesota musician, Channy Leaneagh of POLIÇA, is recovering after she fell and broke her back attempting to deal with one of winter’s biggest headaches: ice dams.

On Thursday, the band said Leaneagh was attempting to deal with the ice dams on her roof last week when she fell.

“Thankfully she is expected to make a full recovery and is already walking a bit with the help of a very fashionable back brace,” the band said.

However, the injury has created a financial burden due to mounting medical bills, need for ongoing childcare and her inability to work for the next 4 to 5 months.

The band set up a GoFundMe page so Leaneagh can focus 100 percent on recovering. Check out the page here.

