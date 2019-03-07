



– Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, along with state officials, have announced a lawsuit against CSL Plasma for denying a transgender woman from donating plasma.

According to the lawsuit, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights alleges the donation center unlawfully denied Alice James, a transgender woman, from donating because of her gender identity.

Court documents state James began donating plasma at CSL Plasma’s Duluth location around March 2011 without incident until June 2015. When James began donating, the lawsuit says CSL Plasma required her to identify as biologically male. James returned to self-identifying as a female in June 2015.

Watch the full press conference below:

On June 28, 2015, James says she was informed by a CSL Plasma employee that the donation center did not permit donations from transgender persons and prohibited her from donating. In February 2016, James filed a discrimination charge with DHR, and DHR investigated the allegations.

As stated in the lawsuit, CSL Plasma responded to the discrimination charge, acknowledging it had a “flat ban on all transgender donors.”

Court documents state CSL allegedly said it revised its policies in March 2016 to allow donors to self-identify gender and accept donations from transgender persons who have not engaged in “behaviors that it identifies as risk factors.”

According to DHR, the department found probable cause for discrimination in November 2017, but CSL did not settle the case through DHR’s conciliation process.

In October 2018, James says a CSL employee at the center’s Minneapolis location said she is permanently deferred from donating.

“The charging party, as a transgender person who was born biologically male but identified as a female, is protected from discrimination based on her sexual orientation, as defined by the MHRA,” the lawsuit states.