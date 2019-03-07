



Firefighters in central Minnesota say a cat rescued from a burning house this week was “less than appreciative” after being revived.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office says the feline was found Tuesday morning unconscious in a home in Pine City. Working quickly, members of the Pine City Fire Department put an oxygen mask on the cat and performed life-saving maneuvers.

When the cat regained consciousness, it was “quite crabby,” the sheriff’s office said. In a Facebook post, the office speculated that this display of thanklessness was perhaps part of the reason why Pine County has a K-9 department and not a feline one.

No one was injured by the house fire, and officials say the structure was saved, as it only sustained heat and smoke damage.

