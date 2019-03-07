Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Firefighters in central Minnesota say a cat rescued from a burning house this week was “less than appreciative” after being revived.
No one was injured by the house fire, and officials say the structure was saved, as it only sustained heat and smoke damage.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Firefighters in central Minnesota say a cat rescued from a burning house this week was “less than appreciative” after being revived.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office says the feline was found Tuesday morning unconscious in a home in Pine City. Working quickly, members of the Pine City Fire Department put an oxygen mask on the cat and performed life-saving maneuvers.
When the cat regained consciousness, it was “quite crabby,” the sheriff’s office said. In a Facebook post, the office speculated that this display of thanklessness was perhaps part of the reason why Pine County has a K-9 department and not a feline one.
No one was injured by the house fire, and officials say the structure was saved, as it only sustained heat and smoke damage.