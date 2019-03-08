Minnesota Weather:A winter storm system is heading toward Minnesota, bringing wet and heavy snow
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Megan and Kyle Baker, the owners of Thirsty Whale Bakery in north Minneapolis, are reeling from the loss of both their home and their beloved dog in a fire early Friday morning.

(credit: Thirsty Whale/Facebook)

The couple made the announcement on Thirsty Whale’s Facebook page. They were working at the bakery at the time of the fire. They later added that one of their dogs, Zita, didn’t survive. The Bakers did thank the Minneapolis Fire Department for saving their puppy and two cats from the blaze.

Thirsty Whale will reopen Saturday morning. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Bakers.

