Minnesota Weather:A winter storm system is heading toward Minnesota, bringing wet and heavy snow
Filed Under:Minnesota State Patrol, Snow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —The Minnesota State Patrol is reminding motorists to clear their vehicles of snow before driving to avoid causing a crash.

The State Patrol posted a photo to Facebook of a vehicle deputies stopped on Highway 10 in Elk River that was covered in snow — barring a small area on the vehicle’s windshield. They say the driver was ticketed for careless driving and no proof of insurance.

According to the post, the driver told officers he’d hope the snow would blow off when he started driving, which officers pointed out, could have dangerous consequences.

