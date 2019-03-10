  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Lawmakers are calling for an extension to the temporary protected status for thousands of Liberians in Minnesota.

Sen. Tina Smith and Rep. Dean Phillips held an event in Brooklyn Park Saturday. They’re asking the Trump Administration to extend Deferred Enforced Departure, or DED, for certain Liberians.

President Donald Trump decided last year that a 12-month period would be used to wind-down DED, forcing impacted immigrants to leave the United States or seek alternative legal status.

RELATED: ‘I Don’t Have Any Other Home’: Thousands Of Minnesota Liberians Fear Deportation

That period ends March 31.

“I cannot wrap my head around how can somebody say ‘go home’ after living here for 18 years with my kids. I have a home. I have a job. I have a hospital to go to. I have friends. I cannot wrap my head around ‘go home.’ What is home? As far as I know, Minnesota is my home,” Louise Stevens said.

Lawmakers pushing to extend the deadline are asking the president to consider foreign policy and humanitarian reasons for an extension.

