St. Paul


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared snow emergencies following Saturday’s snow storm.

Officials say the snow emergency will put one-sided parking on hold in both cities, starting at 4 p.m. Sunday. The regular snow emergency parking rules will be enforced beginning at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit the St. Paul’s website here, or Minneapolis’ here.

