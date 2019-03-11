  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Highway 210, Otter Tail County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 51-year-old man died Monday after the minivan he was driving was struck by two vehicles when he stopped on Highway 210 to clear frost from his windshield.

Anthony Wayne Thacker, of Portsmouth, Ohio, came to a stop on Highway 210 west of Ottertail County Road 86 in Fergus Falls to clear frost from the windshield of his minivan.

A 30-year-old man from Golden Valley, North Dakota, was traveling westbound and collided with Thacker’s minivan, and the minivan spun around with the passenger side facing westbound traffic. An SUV, driven by a 30-year-old Fergus Falls man, then broadsided the minivan. Thacker died as a result of the incident.

A 36-year-old Portsmouth, Ohio, man who was a passenger in the minivan suffered non-life threatening injuries from the crash.

Both drivers that collided with Thacker’s vehicle were not injured.

