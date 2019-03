RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — An early morning house fire caused parts of Portland Avenue to close Monday.

Fire crews say they encountered smoke when they first arrived to the house on the 6400 block of Portland. Upon further inspection, crews say they believe the fire started in the rear of the home on the second floor.

The street was closed temporarily between 62nd and 66th streets.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire.