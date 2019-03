MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stretch of Highway 13 eastbound will be closed for an extended period of time Monday evening as State Patrol investigates a fatal crash near Burnsville.

Authorities say the crash occurred on Highway 13 at County Road 11.

The State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash EB Highway 13 at County Road 11 in Burnsville. EB 13 will be closed for an extended period of time – find an alternate route. Info will be posted at https://t.co/H61Hy2CkD2 — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) March 11, 2019

State Patrol is asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

No additional information is available at this time.