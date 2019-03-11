ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota House will vote on whether to ban a very common practice: holding your cell phone and talking while you’re driving.

Texting while driving is already against the law, but this bill would make it illegal to hold your cellphone and talk, including calling someone or taking a call, or looking at videos and Facebook — something safety experts say is a very dangerous and routine practice right now.

The ban on handheld phones is a way to slow down a serious problem of distracted driving crashes.

“We have had an average of about 50 deaths due to distracted driving in recent years, and over 200 injuries in the state of Minnesota,” Rep. Frank Hornstein, Minnesota House Transportation Committee chair said. “We know this type of legislation works. In 12 of 15 states that have passed hands-free, we have seen a decrease in fatalities an average of 16 percent over the last two years.”

The bill does not completely ban cell phone use while driving. It still allows voice-activated or one-touch cellphones.

And though there does appear to be public support for such a law, it’s had a great deal of difficulty passing the legislature.