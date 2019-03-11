  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    View All Programs
By Pat Kessler
Filed Under:2019 Legislative Session, Hands-Free Bill, Pat Kessler

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota House will vote on whether to ban a very common practice: holding your cell phone and talking while you’re driving.

Texting while driving is already against the law, but this bill would make it illegal to hold your cellphone and talk, including calling someone or taking a call, or looking at videos and Facebook — something safety experts say is a very dangerous and routine practice right now.

The ban on handheld phones is a way to slow down a serious problem of distracted driving crashes.

“We have had an average of about 50 deaths due to distracted driving in recent years, and over 200 injuries in the state of Minnesota,” Rep. Frank Hornstein, Minnesota House Transportation Committee chair said. “We know this type of legislation works. In 12 of 15 states that have passed hands-free, we have seen a decrease in fatalities an average of 16 percent over the last two years.”

The bill does not completely ban cell phone use while driving. It still allows voice-activated or one-touch cellphones.

And though there does appear to be public support for such a law, it’s had a great deal of difficulty passing the legislature.

Pat Kessler

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.