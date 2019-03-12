



– Tired of springing forward this time of year? The Minnesota Senate may have just the thing for you.

How about daylight saving time all year long?

We spring ahead and fall back every year. We lost an hour of sleep when daylight saving time went into effect. Now, a state lawmaker has a bill to make daylight saving time in Minnesota year-round.

If Minnesota was on daylight saving time year-round, there would be an earlier start to the day and a longer evening. In summer, dawn would be 5 in the morning. In winter: closer to 8 or 9 a.m.

One lawmaker says switching clocks twice a year is not only disruptive but also bad for your health.

“This bill would have standard time year-round so there would be no more springing ahead or falling back or changing clocks or disrupting your circadian rhythms or having additional issues on time changes that can affect health and safety of the people,” Republican Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer said.

It takes an act of Congress to change daylight saving time nationwide and there’s a bill to do that, which President Donald Trump said Monday he supports. Minnesota can pass its own law, but it has to wait for Congress.