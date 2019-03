MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol are investigating after a fatal crash in Burnsville Monday.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred on northbound Highway 13 at Dakota County Road 11 at 3:31 p.m. Monday.

The state patrol says a box truck was at a stop light and began to move forward when the light turned green. That’s when a Toyota driving northbound struck the box truck from behind.

