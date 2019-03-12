MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A portion of the cattle barn at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds has collapsed.

Officials say the collapse occurred due to the weight of snow on the roof. Firefighters were on scene Tuesday night.

The part of the structure that collapsed was used to house State Fair trailers and other equipment, the St. Paul Fire Department said.

According to the State Fair website, the 117,450-square-foot cattle barn is nearly a century old. The brick structure can house 1,000 head of cattle.

A structural engineer is inspecting the damage.

WCCO has a crew at the fairgrounds and will provide updates as they become available.

No additional information is available at this time.