



1. Hola Arepa

Photo: michael u./Yelp

Looking for a sublime breakfast and brunch meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

Topping the list is Hola Arepa. Located at 3501 Nicollet Ave. in Lyndale, the Latin American, breakfast and brunch spot, which offers salads and more, is the highest rated morning and early afternoon restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 718 reviews on Yelp.

2. Hell’s Kitchen

Photo: michael u./Yelp

Next up is Downtown West’s Hell’s Kitchen, situated at 80 S. Ninth St. With four stars out of 2,137 reviews on Yelp, the New American, breakfast and brunch spot, offering sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Martina

Photo: mindy b./Yelp

Linden Hills’s Martina, located at 4312 S. Upton Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar, Argentine, breakfast and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 340 reviews.

4. Patisserie 46

Photo: michael u./Yelp

Patisserie 46, a bakery, breakfast and brunch spot that offers coffee and tea and more in Kingfield, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 323 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4552 Grand Ave. South to see for yourself.

