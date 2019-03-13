  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Allianz Field, Minnesota United
Allianz Field (credit: Minnesota United FC)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Today marks one month until the grand opening of Allianz Field with Minnesota United’s first home game at the new stadium on Saturday, April 13.

For information on tickets, the team’s schedule and other upcoming events at Allianz Field, visit Minnesota United’s website.

