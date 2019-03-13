



The St. Louis County attorney says an investigation into a fatal police shooting in Duluth in January shows the gunman who fired at officers took his own life before an officer returned fire.

County Attorney Mark Rubin says Taylor Turek died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound on Jan. 13. Authorities say Turek fired seven shots, striking and wounding Officer Aaron Haller and killing his K9 partner Haas.

Rubin in a statement Wednesday said the use of force from the Duluth officer who returned fire, Dale Marcus, was justified. Police were called to the Duluth residence on a report of a domestic assault with a weapon and encountered Turek.

