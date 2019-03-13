  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hennepin County deputy has pleaded guilty to two felony charges accusing him of child sex crimes.

On Wednesday morning, Jeffery Masek appeared in Barron County Court for a scheduled pre-trial hearing. There, he entered guilty pleas to one felony charge of child enticement and another felony charge of second-degree attempted sexual assault of a child.

Masek, 60, was arrested in Rice Lake, Wisconsin in April 2018. He is being held at the Barron County Jail.

According to Barron County court records, Masek is charged with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second degree sexual assault of a child.

Masek reached a plea agreement with prosecutors to have the third felony charge of using a computer to facilitate a sex crime dismissed but read-in. The ‘read-in’ part means Masek agrees to allow the judge to consider the dismissed charge when a verdict is rendered although Masek can never be prosecuted again on the charge.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office placed him on administrative leave last year.

Sentencing is set for May 24, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

