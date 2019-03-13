



As above-freezing temperatures continue to melt Minnesota’s deep snowpack, heavy fog formed over the state overnight, lowering visibility for the Wednesday morning commute.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for almost all of Minnesota, and it’s expected to last into the early afternoon.

At 7 a.m., visibility was less than a mile in southwestern and central Minnesota. In the Twin Cities, visibility was around 2 to 3 miles.

Weather officials advise those driving Wednesday morning to turn on their headlights and slow down. Motorists are also advised to beware of slick patches of ice on untreated stretches of road.

Following the fog will be an evening of rain.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says a warm front carrying rain will push into Minnesota from the south, bringing widespread and heavy showers to much of the state during the afternoon and evening.

The rainfall and snowmelt will create street flooding and ponding in low-lying areas, weather officials say. As such, a flood watch is in effect for most of Minnesota until Thursday evening.

Widespread rainfall today combined with snowmelt will result in lots of ponding water issues in urban and low lying areas. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/x1MBMnle7L — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 13, 2019

Overnight, temperatures will remain above freezing for most of Minnesota. But for northwestern Minnesota, the situation will be more wintry.

A blizzard warning is slated to go into effect in the area at 7 p.m. Wednesday and last until 1 a.m. Friday.

Wind gusts could be as high was 60 mph, creating blowing snow and treacherous driving conditions, the National Weather Service says.

As for snow totals, the forecasted range is big: between 1 to 8 inches.

Following the snow and rain, temperatures are expected to dip back below freezing across Minnesota on Friday. After that, the weekend looks to be dry but relatively cool.

