



A Minnesota gun control group is ramping up pressure on the state Senate to vote on two firearms measures at the Capitol.

A state Capitol rally Wednesday took an unexpected turn with a fiery political speech from Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz.

The group called Moms Demand Action is pushing lawmakers to pass two gun control bills as time is running short at the Capitol — and First Lady Gwen Walz stepped into a role we haven’t seen before.

The raucous rally demanded a Senate vote on universal background checks and extreme protection orders taking guns from people who may be mentally ill and dangerous.

Walz led the crowd in a chant, “Bring it up for a vote!” And challenged Republican leaders to act.

“Do you mean to tell me the Senate is going to stand in the way of democracy?” Walz asked.

The Republican-controlled Senate won’t take a vote on the gun measures, despite widespread public support.

The first lady warned seven specific senators in swing districts that their elections could be in jeopardy.

“There are seven senators sitting in seats where Tim Walz won, and they are Republican. And we are coming!”

Much of the ire of protesters was focused on Judiciary Committee Chair Warren Limmer, who calls the bills extreme, and says there’s no consensus to pass them, and he brushed off what he called “threats” and “bullying.”

“I’ve been here a long time, and I’ve heard every threat in the world, and that’s just part of the business that I am in,” Limmer said.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, had no comment.