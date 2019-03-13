MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The largest name yet has been announced to play the forthcoming 3M Open this coming July.

Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson has been officially committed to compete in the golf tournament, which runs July 1 through July 7 at the TPC Twin Cities.

Previous top 20-ranked players who have committed are Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day, and Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters Tournament winner.

“It is exciting to see our TOUR coming back to the Minneapolis area,” Mickelson said. “Because of all my many long-time Minnesota friends, the tournament management, along with a perfect slot for my schedule, I have committed to play in this year’s event.”