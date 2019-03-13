  • WCCO 4On Air

Twin Cities


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new study finds that Twin Cities drivers don’t even crack the top 10 in far as aggressiveness.

According to the fuel-savings app, GasBuddy, Twin Cities drivers rank as the 30th most aggressive.

The study looked at the top 30 most populated metropolitan areas and noted the frequency of an aggressive event while driving, like speeding, hard breaking and accelerating.

Los Angeles took the top spot for aggressive drivers, followed by Philadelphia and Sacramento.

Click here for the full list.

