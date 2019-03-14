MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Gopher Men’s basketball team is looking to secure its spot in the Big Dance Thursday night, as they play Penn State in the Big 10 quarterfinals.

Earlier this season, the Gophers beat the Nittany Lions at Williams Arena, 65-64.

Many “braketologists” predict the Gophers will be in the tournament, with a possible 10 seed, if they win this game.

It would mean, though, they have to beat the hottest team in the Big 10 before learning their fate in the NCAA Tournament.

The game begins at 6 p.m.