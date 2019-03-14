



– Authorities say portions of some highways in northwest Minnesota are closed Thursday evening due to large snowdrifts, reduced visibility and blowing snow.

According to State Patrol, motorists should plan accordingly for the road closures. When a road is closed, it is illegal to travel in that area. Drivers could face fines of up to $1,000 and/or be sentenced to 90 days in jail.

The following highways are closed:

Highway 75 from Canada to South Norman county line by Perley

Highway 200 from North Dakota to Ada

Highway 220 from Climax to Alvarado

Highway 1 from North Dakota to Thief River Falls

Highway 11 from North Dakota to Karlstad or TH59

Highway 175 from North Dakota to TH59

Highway 171 from TH75 to North Dakota

Road closures for Highway 2 from Crookston to the North Dakota border and Highway 75 from Crookston to Shelly remain in place as well.

County Road 11 east of Crookston to Gentilly and County Road 15 from Crookston to Fisher are also closed, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

For up-to-date traffic information, check with the Minnesota Department of Transportation.