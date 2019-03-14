



– Authorities say they are searching for a suspect accused of stealing from cars in a parking lot on the University of Minnesota campus.

According to the university’s department of public safety, camera monitors identified two suspects Thursday evening around 3:30 p.m. Police say the suspects fled in a vehicle, striking a car and a pedestrian during a pursuit. One of the suspects was later apprehended.

Police say the suspects hit a car at the intersection of 5th Street and 10th Avenue, injuring two people in the vehicle, one of whom is a University of Minnesota student. The suspects then struck a University of Minnesota staff member with their vehicle.

Authorities apprehended one of the two suspects. The two people injured in the crash, as well as the pedestrian, are expected to recover.

According to police, the suspect is a female with light skin and black hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a white polka dot shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the University of Minnesota Police Department at 612-624-2677.