



— USA Cycling announced the creation of a fund Thursday in honor of Kelly Catlin, a member of the Olympic silver medal-winning pursuit squad who killed herself in her home last week.

The beneficiaries of the fund will be determined with help from Catlin’s family. Her father, Mark Catlin, said in a statement that he hopes “Kelly’s legacy will continue to live on.”

The 23-year-old Catlin shot to stardom while in college at the University of Minnesota. She soon joined the U.S. track cycling program and rode for the Rally UHC Cycling team on the road.

Her family announced this week that they were donating Catlin’s brain to the Veterans Affairs-Boston University-Concussion Legacy Foundation Brain Bank. They hope to learn whether a concussion may have resulted in mental or behavioral changes that led to her death.

Due to a backlog of cases, the results are not expected for up to a year.

