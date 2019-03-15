



Five months ago this Friday, Jayme Closs was kidnapped from her home in Barron, Wisconsin after both her parents were killed.

On Friday, the man accused of committing the killings and subsequent kidnapping reached out to WCCO reporter Jennifer Mayerle.

Mayerle wrote to Jake Patterson in the Polk County Jail. She sent a letter asking questions about the case, if he’ll plead guilty and what he’d want to say to Jayme and her family.

On Friday, Mayerle received a call on her cell phone, on the number she gave Patterson. During that call, Patterson answered “of course” when Mayerle asked if he has regrets about what happened. But he wasn’t able to elaborate why.

Last month, Jake Patterson appeared for the first time before a judge in person, his father and siblings and the family of Jayme Closs in Barron County Court. Patterson admitted to investigators he took the 13-year-old last October, after breaking into her home and killing her parents, Denise and James.

When Mayerle asked why he confessed after he was arrested, Patterson said, “Part of me like really knows I shouldn’t be ****ing talking to you. But, uh, like, I just didn’t want to cause any more trouble.”

It was hard for Mayerle to hear Patterson during most of their nine-minute conversation. He was quiet for a good portion of it. He did tell her about some of what happened inside his Gordon, Wisconsin home while Jayme Closs was being held there.

“We were just like watching TV, playing board games, talking about stuff. We cooked a lot, everything we made was homemade, you know,” Patterson said.

Patterson faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping and one count of armed burglary. The 21-year-old was arrested after allegedly holding Closs captive for 88 days. Patterson’s arraignment date is set for March 27. His attorneys say they do not know what plea he will enter yet.

This exclusive interview comes on the same day the community of Barron takes another step in its healing process. Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart is hosting a community meeting. The meeting was organized to help the girl’s family and friends cope with the recent kidnapping.

Closs is now living with her aunt. If you’d like to support Jayme Closs and her family, you can visit her GoFundMe page here.