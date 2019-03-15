  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:automation, Robots


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Would you get mad if you were outsmarted by a robot? New research shows that many people would be.

Researchers at Cornell University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem set up a scenario where people played games for money against robots.

The catch: the researchers could control how well the robots played.

When they beat the humans, people started to try a little less.

“While it may be tempting to design such robots for optimal productivity, engineers and managers need to take into consideration how the robots’ performance may affect the human workers’ effort and attitudes toward the robot and even toward themselves,” Guy Hoffman, assistant professor at Cornell, said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.