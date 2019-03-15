



Would you get mad if you were outsmarted by a robot? New research shows that many people would be.

Researchers at Cornell University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem set up a scenario where people played games for money against robots.

The catch: the researchers could control how well the robots played.

When they beat the humans, people started to try a little less.

“While it may be tempting to design such robots for optimal productivity, engineers and managers need to take into consideration how the robots’ performance may affect the human workers’ effort and attitudes toward the robot and even toward themselves,” Guy Hoffman, assistant professor at Cornell, said.