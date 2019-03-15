  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Spring Flooding

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota leaders have been warned to expect significant flooding across the state depending on how quickly the snow melts.

Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar got a briefing Friday from state and federal emergency managers who are gearing up for a flood threat caused by some of the heaviest snow in years. The leaders heard that flood problems at the moment are relatively isolated, but chances are high for major flooding on the state’s biggest rivers, including the Red, Minnesota, Mississippi and St. Croix.

Dan Luna of the National Weather Service told them the magnitude of the flooding will depend on how fast it warms up and how much it rains or snows. Fortunately, he says, there’s no significant precipitation in the forecast for the next seven days.

