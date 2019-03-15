



Following the massacre Friday at two New Zealand mosques that left 49 people dead, police in St. Paul say they’ll make sure officers spend more time patrolling near mosques in the Twin Cities.

The St. Paul Police Department tweeted Friday morning that it wants Muslims in the community to know that officers “will do everything possible” to keep them safe.

“Today and into the future, officers will make more frequent visits to our mosques and spend more time in the nearby areas,” one tweet read, adding: “We are stronger when we stand together, and together we’ll send the powerful message that all are welcome in Saint Paul.”

Today and into the future, officers will make more frequent visits to our mosques and spend more time in the nearby areas. We are stronger when we stand together, and together we’ll send the powerful message that all are welcome in Saint Paul. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) March 15, 2019

According to CBS News, the shooting in New Zealand happened during morning prayers in Christchurch, leaving 49 people dead and dozens of others injured. Leaders in the country are calling the massacre a “terrorist attack” and say a suspect is in custody.

Online, a man who claimed responsibility for the attack posted a manifesto, concerned with “white genocide” due to “mass immigration.”

Recently, violence has happened inside mosques in Minnesota.

In 2017, the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington was bombed. Earlier this year, two men charged in the bombing, who are members of an Illinois militia group, pleaded guilty to their role in the attack. They admitted that they hoped the bombing which injured no one, would scare Muslims into leaving the country.

