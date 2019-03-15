MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The crew of a Union Pacific Railroad train was taken to the hospital Friday morning after the train derailed near Le Sueur.

According to a representative with the company, the derailment happened at about 5 a.m. parallel to Ottawa Road near 370th Street. That’s about two miles south of the city of Le Sueur.

The engine car along with 12 other rail cars all came off the tracks, and diesel fuel spilled onto the ground and was ignited.

Authorities say the fire was under control and expected to burn out quickly.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the cause of the derailment.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the crew members who had been taken to the hospital.