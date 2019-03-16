



Of all the stores at Southdale Mall, only one has a shopping experience fit for a princess. About a thousand young Twin Cities ladies are seeing their prom dreams come true.

Operation Glass Slipper outfits high school girls with all the attire necessary for the big day for free, but it appears this fairy tale has reached its final chapter.

“The hustle and bustle of this, the excitement … it’s just palpable,” Pam Philipp, director of Operation Glass Slipper, said. “To be able to go to your prom is such a big deal. And if you’re outside looking in, I just think that’s so sad.”

Almost everything — from the dresses to the shoes to the jewelry — is brand new. Girls are paired with a fairy godmother, of a sort.

“This gives them the opportunity to feel beautiful with what they look like and who they are,” volunteer Lynette Fleck said. “It’s important to have them feel beautiful and they do.”

Over the past dozen years, Philipp says they’ve dressed about 13,000 girls, but this year’s group of Cinderellas will be the last. Running the show has become too tall a task for her.

“I’m retiring,” she said. “But I would still be around to consult.”

Her hope is that someone will swoop in and keep the fairy tale story from ending.

Anything left on the shelves and racks from this weekend’s event will be sold at a discount rate over the next two weekends.