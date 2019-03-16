MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Actor Emilio Estevez will be at the Hennepin County Library Sunday for a free screening of his new movie, “The Public.”

Estevez directs and stars in the new film, which is about librarians in Cincinnati who house homeless patrons in the library for a night.

The screening begins at 2 p.m. and is and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Estevez will attend and take questions from the audience at the film’s conclusion.

The event in Minneapolis is part of a pre-screening tour, taking place at libraries across the country.

“The Public” hits Twin Cities theaters April 5.