University Of Minnesota


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota is considering a policy that would prohibit most pets from school buildings, as school officials work to ensure all students and employees are comfortable on campus.

Minnesota Daily reports that service animals for those with disabilities would still be permitted, but emotional-support animals would be banned from classrooms, labs and offices.

The proposed policy includes exceptions that permit animals that are used during instruction, animals that are receiving medical treatment on campus and animals serving as official NCAA mascots or participating in patriotic ceremonies.

University Services Chief of Staff Paige Rohman says animals can be a disturbance if they bark, lunge or go to the bathroom on campus. He says they are also problematic for people with allergies or for Muslims, who consider dog saliva unclean.

