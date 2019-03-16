MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police say that one person was killed in a shooting early Friday morning, marking the city’s sixth homicide this year.

Officers announced the shooting happened along the 600 block of Elfelt Street in the area of the city’s Frogtown neighborhood. A representative with the police department said that someone called 911 at about 4 a.m., saying shots had been fired inside a home there.

Police say the victim was an adult man. He was taken to Regions Hospital before police could arrive; officers say life-saving measures weren’t successful.

On Saturday, police identified the victim as 21-year-old Mark Franklin Jr.

Police said a 19-year-old man turned himself in and has been booked into Ramsey County Jail, pending criminal charges.

No other suspects are currently being sought, investigators said.