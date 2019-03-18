  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:AAA, Self-Driving Cars


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Self-driving cars are becoming more popular, but a majority of Americans remain cautious of the new technology.

A new AAA study found 71 percent of American drivers say they would be afraid to ride in a fully self- driving vehicle.

But how long can we avoid them? The technology is only going to accelerate.

“Automated vehicle technology is evolving on a very public stage and, as a result, it is affecting how consumers feel about it,” said Greg Brannon, AAA’s director of Automotive Engineering and Industry Relations. “Having the opportunity to interact with partially or fully automated vehicle technology will help remove some of the mystery for consumers and open the door for greater acceptance.”

Several automakers and tech companies are planning to roll out autonomous vehicles in the coming years.

