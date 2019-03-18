  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Lame Duck Laws, Scott Walker, Tony Evers, Wisconsin


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison judge is set to consider blocking Wisconsin Republicans’ lame-duck laws limiting Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul’s powers.

(credit: Darren Hauck/Getty Images)

A coalition of liberal-leaning groups headlined by the League of Women Voters filed a lawsuit in Dane County in January arguing the Legislature convened illegally to pass the laws in December.

Judge Richard Niess is scheduled to hold a hearing Monday afternoon on the groups’ motion seeking a temporary injunction blocking the laws. He’ll also consider Republican lawmakers’ motion to dismiss the case as well as a motion to dismiss the Wisconsin Elections Commission as a defendant.

Niess could decide the case outright Monday. Both the liberal-leaning groups and the GOP legislators are seeking summary judgment on the matter.

