



— Excitement is beginning to build in downtown Minneapolis as the city prepares to host the Final Four. There’s also hope that the hometown team will be in it.

The Minnesota Gophers will open the NCAA Tournament Thursday in Des Moines. They are a No. 10 seed taking on 7-seed Louisville, and there’s a lot of excitement ahead of the game.

The 68-team race to the championship is set and college basketball fans are making their selections for what teams they think will be here in Minneapolis for the Final Four.

Die-hard Gopher fans we spoke with say don’t count the home team out when filling out your brackets.

The buzz you hear coming from inside Hair Cut City in Brooklyn Center is more than just the sound of working clippers. It’s the sound of excitement about the Minnesota Gophers and the invite to the big dance.

“We’re happy they are in the tournament. Go represent,” Rayford Dixon said.

“I think we have a great chance,” Almstead Lewis added.

Haircut City owner Big Lew says all day it’s been about the bracket and how many believe this is the year for the Gophers.

“It’s time for us to shine if we can just step up a little bit we can go further than you think,” Lewis said.

These Gopher fans are hoping for wins in Des Moines and Washington, DC, paving the way to a Final Four appearance for the home team.

Tickets went on sale this afternoon for the game in Des Moines, and Final Four tickets are also available online. They are already selling fast as many prepare to make the trip south.

“We’ll have two TVs on watching it right here at the barbershop in between haircuts,” Lewis said.