  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Flooding, Minnesota Weather, Weather Story

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a February of heavy snow and temperatures persistently below average, Minnesotans are about to experience a week of sunshine and warming temperatures, with a string of 50-degree days in the forecast.

Forecaster Katie Steiner says the warming will kick in on Tuesday. Still, Monday is expected to be partly cloudy with highs just slightly below average, in the upper 30s, in the Twin Cities.

While Tuesday will begin with clouds, the afternoon sunshine will bring temperatures into the mid-40s, which is slightly above average for mid-March.

The warming will continue into Wednesday (the Spring Equinox) and by Thursday the mercury will hit 50 degrees. Friday looks to be even warmer, in the mid-50s. As for the weekend, more highs in the mid-50s are expected.

There’s a chance the mercury could even hit 60 degrees in some areas.

While there’ll likely be significant melting this week, overnight temperatures will still be below freezing, which should help lower flooding concerns. Additionally, no rain is expected until late in the weekend.

Flood Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for middle fork of the Zumbro River above Pine Island in southeastern Minnesota.

Weather officials say minor flooding is possible in the area if an ice jam upstream breaks up.

The flood watch is slated to remain in effect until further notice.

Dense Fog Up North

In northwestern Minnesota, a dense fog advisory is in effect Monday until 11 a.m.

Motorists should expect low visibility, down to a quarter-mile or less, in some areas.

Weather officials advise motorists to drive slow, make sure headlights are turned on, and beware of slick spots masked by fog.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.