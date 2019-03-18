MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Whitecaps won the national championship in their first season in the National Women’s Hockey League.

It was a packed house with more than 1,200 fans at Tria Rink watching as the The Whitecaps beat the Buffalo Beauts 2-1 in overtime Sunday.

Roseville native Lee Stecklein scored the game-winning goal.

Minnesota clinched the Isobel Cup in their very first year in the league.

During the season, The Whitecaps sold out every game and was the first team in the league to turn a profit.