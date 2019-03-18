  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alexandria, Alzheimer's, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 89-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s is recovering after she went missing Sunday in central Minnesota and was found lying in the snow.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the woman walked away from her home near Alexandria sometime after 5:45 p.m. Sunday. After she was reported missing, authorities searched the area around her home with the help of a K-9 unit and a helicopter.

Just after 8 p.m., searchers found the woman in a wooded area, lying in the snow. She was conscious, but cold.

Crews brought the woman, whose identity was not released, to Alomere Health for treatment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.