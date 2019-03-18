MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 89-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s is recovering after she went missing Sunday in central Minnesota and was found lying in the snow.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the woman walked away from her home near Alexandria sometime after 5:45 p.m. Sunday. After she was reported missing, authorities searched the area around her home with the help of a K-9 unit and a helicopter.

Just after 8 p.m., searchers found the woman in a wooded area, lying in the snow. She was conscious, but cold.

Crews brought the woman, whose identity was not released, to Alomere Health for treatment.