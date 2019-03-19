



As we’re about to see first-hand, Final Four athletes are in top physical condition. However, they might find it tough keeping up with one 71-year-old Minnetonka man.

Andy Steinfeldt said he spent his day at the Sabes Jewish Community Center trying to break the Guinness World Record for his age holding an abdominal plank position. According to the JCC, he held the plank for 38 minutes, breaking the previous record of 36 minutes, 58 seconds.

The motivational speaker and extreme senior athlete recently finished radiation treatment for prostate cancer.

He says he does it to help motivate others to overcome challenges and maintain a positive attitude.