MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 19, from Henderson to Highway 169, was closed Tuesday afternoon due to flooding by the Minnesota River.

Highway 93 south of Henderson is already closed, as well as Highway 4 north of St. James. The highways will remain closed until further notice, so MnDOT and the State Patrol are telling motorists to find alternate routes.

Motorists who travel through these road closures are subject to up to a $1,000 fine, and/or up to 90 days in jail.

For updates on road conditions throughout the state, visit MnDOT’s website.

