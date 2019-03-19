



Jasmine Block, the Minnesota teenager who was kidnapped in 2017 and held against her will for 29 days before escaping, will appear Tuesday on Dr. Phil.

Block, of Alexandria, who was 15 when she was abducted, will tell her story to Dr. Phil McGraw in a segment titled “Hidden: The Girl Abducted and Held Captive for 29 Days.”

The interview will air on WCCO-TV at 3 p.m.

Shortly after making her escape, Block told WCCO’s Kate Raddatz that the ordeal in August of 2017 was the “longest 29 days of [her] life.”

Recently, Block told WCCO that she was proud of Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who escaped her kidnapper in January after he kept her in his home for 88 days.

